Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $147.43 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.54.

