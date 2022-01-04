Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $147.43 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.54.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.