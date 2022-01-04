Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,581 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average of $129.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

