Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

