Raymond James Cuts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $68.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $45.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 59.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 442,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 164,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $30,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.