Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of ChampionX worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after buying an additional 403,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,928,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,958,000 after buying an additional 254,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

