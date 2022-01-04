Raymond James & Associates Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of IAA worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.64. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

