Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.