Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

