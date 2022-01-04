Raymond James & Associates Buys 38,168 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of CareDx worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CareDx by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $987,925 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.14 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

