Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,949 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of ALLETE worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $84,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALE opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

