Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BGY stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.