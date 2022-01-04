Raymond James & Associates Acquires 38,168 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of CareDx worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CareDx by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $987,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

