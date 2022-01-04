RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down to $38.72

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.72, but opened at $37.67. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 133 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $94,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $362,096. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after buying an additional 476,905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

