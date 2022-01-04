Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.00. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.73.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

