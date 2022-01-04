RAMP (RAMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.26 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $76.54 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,312,394 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

