Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Up to $118.86

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.86, but opened at $122.73. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $123.64, with a volume of 880 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day moving average of $117.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

