Rai Reflex Index Market Capitalization Achieves $90.64 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00006529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $90.64 million and $4.09 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 30,067,149 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

