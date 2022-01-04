Qubitica (QBIT) Market Cap Tops $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.00389038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.03 or 0.01332135 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

