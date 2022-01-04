Quark Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Quark has a market cap of $3.68 million and $49,855.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012502 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,339,280 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.