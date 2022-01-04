QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1081 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QNTQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

