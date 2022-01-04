QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $54.30

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.30, but opened at $52.28. QIAGEN shares last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 1,848 shares traded.

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

