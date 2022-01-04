Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of AX opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

