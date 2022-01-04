Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $197.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day moving average is $202.57. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after buying an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

