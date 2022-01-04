Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Oncology.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,018.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren S. Cline bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PYXS opened at $11.43 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

