PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 325.2% from the November 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.05. PURE Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 103.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

