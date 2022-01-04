Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Capitalization Tops $8.42 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and $18,859.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.49 or 0.08068751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00061143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00075334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,079.31 or 0.99987411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.