Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHCF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

