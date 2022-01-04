PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

