PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile
