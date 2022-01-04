Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Shares of PRU traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.93. 87,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,448. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,405 shares of company stock worth $14,792,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

