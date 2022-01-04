Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.