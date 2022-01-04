ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.63

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 358323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

