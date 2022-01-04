ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 231,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,467,496 shares.The stock last traded at $16.59 and had previously closed at $16.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,724,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,171,000 after buying an additional 1,087,914 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at $73,392,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 487.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 966,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 802,174 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $13,623,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 7.0% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 468,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

