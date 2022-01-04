ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.24. 3,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 957,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

The company has a market cap of $959.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProPetro by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 96.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ProPetro by 140,135.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

