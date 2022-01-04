Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Down 68.9% in December

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the November 30th total of 64,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,572. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PFIE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

