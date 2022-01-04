PRIZM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001641 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000161 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,928,307,644 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.