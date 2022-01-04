Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. Principal Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $46.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000.

