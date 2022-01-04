Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.46

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $6.29. Prada shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

About Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

