Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

POWI opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $460,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Power Integrations by 291.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

