Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock opened at GBX 175.81 ($2.37) on Tuesday. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 137 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 182 ($2.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £493.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile
