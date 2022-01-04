Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock opened at GBX 175.81 ($2.37) on Tuesday. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 137 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 182 ($2.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £493.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

