PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Hillenbrand worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after buying an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.93.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.