PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,533 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of PPL worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PPL by 42.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after acquiring an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL by 69.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after acquiring an additional 851,588 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

