PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

SWKS stock opened at $159.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

