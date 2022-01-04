PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 787 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of ANSYS worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 118,676 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $395.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.15 and a 200-day moving average of $371.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

