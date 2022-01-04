Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Holdings Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

