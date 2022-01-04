Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Trading Down 0.8%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYTCF shares. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Playtech alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.

Playtech Plc engages in the development of software platforms and content for the online, mobile, and land-based gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment includes casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.