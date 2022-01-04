Playgroundz (IOG) Hits Market Cap of $147,318.35

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $147,318.35 and $1,534.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.30 or 0.08219092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,275.54 or 1.00003281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.