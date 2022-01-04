PIVX (PIVX) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. PIVX has a market capitalization of $35.99 million and $234,391.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000807 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008970 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,983,624 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

