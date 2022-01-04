Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PICC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter worth $2,201,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PICC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,313. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

