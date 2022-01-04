Pirate Chain Price Reaches $1.05 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $198.75 million and $286,741.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00329115 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00137176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,318,280 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

