Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Down 67.5% in December

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKBEF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

